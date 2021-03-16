Veritable L.P. Sells 584 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,362 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXD. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

PXD opened at $165.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.16. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $166.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.51, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,413. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.