Veritable L.P. Sells 405 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Welltower by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.98.

WELL opened at $74.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

