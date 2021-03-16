Veritable L.P. Purchases New Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Itron by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Itron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Itron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Itron by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Itron by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

ITRI stock opened at $96.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 1.18. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.73.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

