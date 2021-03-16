Veritable L.P. Buys New Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.8% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,340.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $187.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.29 and its 200 day moving average is $125.82. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 2.54.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

