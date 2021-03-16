Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,994,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,811,000 after purchasing an additional 254,647 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230,806 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,899,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 942,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE opened at $138.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $138.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

