Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DY shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.86.

DY opened at $100.44 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.89. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

