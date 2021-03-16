Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Vericel by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4,737,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VCEL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

