Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI opened at $351.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.43 and its 200-day moving average is $336.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.