Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Deluxe by 108.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

DLX stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

