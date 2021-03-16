Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.21.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. Insiders sold a total of 32,076 shares of company stock worth $1,627,024 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.