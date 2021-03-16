Velas (VLX) Market Cap Tops $178.54 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, Velas has traded up 88.2% against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $178.54 million and $6.67 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas token can currently be bought for $0.0840 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000676 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000492 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001297 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars.

