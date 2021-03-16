Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 448 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,241 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $120.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

