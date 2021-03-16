Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 3,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $107.99 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.