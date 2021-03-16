Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $298,000 Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,972,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,367 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $37,687,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average is $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.70 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

