Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,650 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 405.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,714 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,823,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,554,000 after purchasing an additional 157,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $53.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

POR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

