Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Tops $2.61 on Major Exchanges

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $42,668.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network token can now be bought for about $2.61 or 0.00004707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $253.18 or 0.00456277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00062176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00054696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00107234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00071787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.62 or 0.00572423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000510 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 872,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 727,850 tokens. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

