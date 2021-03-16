Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Position Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,838,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 40,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $98.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.20. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $99.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

