Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,064,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.5% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,593,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $84.72. 32,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,852,498. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $79.51 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

