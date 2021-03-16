Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 183,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 507,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,020,000 after purchasing an additional 52,312 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.74. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.