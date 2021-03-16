Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Up 46.8% in February

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 689,300 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the February 11th total of 469,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,371,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 371,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after buying an additional 175,071 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,393,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.