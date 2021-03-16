Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) is DWM Financial Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

DWM Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 5.8% of DWM Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. DWM Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,455,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,274,000 after buying an additional 66,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,162,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,076,000 after buying an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock remained flat at $$53.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,779. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

