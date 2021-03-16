Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Down 27.6% in February

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the February 11th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $83.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $86.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter.

