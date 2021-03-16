VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.53. The stock had a trading volume of 874,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,990,348. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Article: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.