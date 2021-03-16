VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the February 11th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF stock opened at $177.87 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $112.03 and a 1-year high of $197.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.26 and a 200-day moving average of $172.30.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

