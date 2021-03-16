Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

VLO opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,726.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.16. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

