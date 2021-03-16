V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of V.F. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 5,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $79.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of -613.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.92. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.