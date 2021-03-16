US Capital Advisors Weighs in on DCP Midstream, LP’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DCP Midstream in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.27.

DCP stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 3.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,748,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,423,000 after purchasing an additional 670,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $950,000. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

