UroGen Pharma’s (URGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.
UroGen Pharma stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.32. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $30.89.
UroGen Pharma Company Profile
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
