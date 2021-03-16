Unity Software Inc.’s (NYSE:U) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Unity Software’s (NYSE:U) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 17th. Unity Software had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $1,300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $52.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

Shares of U traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,346,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,934. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.28.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,936 shares of company stock valued at $44,777,595.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $2,411,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $6,359,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $2,532,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,070,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

