UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by SRB Corp

SRB Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,900,872,000 after acquiring an additional 552,219 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,133,037 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,325,408,000 after acquiring an additional 532,800 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $178,227,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,918,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,732,941. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $353.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $334.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

