United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

X stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

