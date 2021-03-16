United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Barclays

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $190.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 21.17% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

URI has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.74.

United Rentals stock opened at $323.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $323.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. United Rentals’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in United Rentals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

