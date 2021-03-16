United Natural Foods, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for United Natural Foods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UNFI. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

NYSE UNFI opened at $36.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $41.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. QS Investors LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in United Natural Foods by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in United Natural Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

