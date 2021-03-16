UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Up 54.7% in February

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,274,000 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the February 11th total of 4,701,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 451.8 days.

Several research firms have commented on UNCFF. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded UniCredit from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:UNCFF remained flat at $$10.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,545. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

