Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916,324 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.42% of Umpqua worth $13,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 512,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UMPQ. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

