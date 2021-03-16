Ultiledger Price Reaches $0.0126 (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Ultiledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultiledger has a market cap of $29.72 million and $120,576.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00049853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $358.72 or 0.00663280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00071596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00026257 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Ultiledger Coin Profile

Ultiledger (ULT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

