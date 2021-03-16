UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €112.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €133.28 ($156.80).

ETR:SAP opened at €102.66 ($120.78) on Friday. SAP has a one year low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a one year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock has a market cap of $122.54 billion and a PE ratio of 23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €105.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €112.07.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

