U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Trimmed by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

