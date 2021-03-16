U Network Market Cap Hits $10.81 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. U Network has a market cap of $10.81 million and $2.66 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded up 72.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000053 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

U Network is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official website is u.network . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling U Network

