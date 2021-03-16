u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBLXF opened at $77.50 on Monday. u-blox has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $77.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.70.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG provides positioning and wireless semiconductors and modules for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. Its solutions securely connect vehicles, industries, cities, buildings, and people. The company operates through two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

