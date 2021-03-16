u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS UBLXF opened at $77.50 on Monday. u-blox has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $77.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.70.
About u-blox
