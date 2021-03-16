u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of u-blox in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:UBLXF remained flat at $$77.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. u-blox has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $77.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average is $63.70.

u-blox Holding AG provides positioning and wireless semiconductors and modules for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. Its solutions securely connect vehicles, industries, cities, buildings, and people. The company operates through two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

