Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) CFO Cassandra Harris Buys 2,000 Shares

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) CFO Cassandra Harris acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 83,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,463.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE TUP opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.47 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

