Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 1,174,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,753,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $482.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tuniu stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

