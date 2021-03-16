Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Receives $12.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TUFN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 14th.

Shares of TUFN traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,331. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,156,000 after buying an additional 510,285 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 241,770 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after buying an additional 227,117 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,000,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 128,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

