Tudor Pickering Reiterates “BUY” Rating for Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$51.00 price target on the stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CSFB boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.06.

Shares of ENB opened at C$45.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$33.06 and a 12 month high of C$46.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.45. The firm has a market cap of C$92.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.89.

In other news, Director Marcel R. Coutu bought 10,000 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.94 per share, with a total value of C$409,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,613,036. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.34, for a total value of C$110,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,838,668.90.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

