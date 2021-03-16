Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tryg A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TGVSF stock remained flat at $$28.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Tryg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

