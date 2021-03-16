Truett-Hurst, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THST) Short Interest Down 40.0% in February

Truett-Hurst, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of THST stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. Truett-Hurst has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.
About Truett-Hurst
Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Truett-Hurst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truett-Hurst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.