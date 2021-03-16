Truett-Hurst, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THST) Short Interest Down 40.0% in February

Truett-Hurst, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of THST stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. Truett-Hurst has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.

Truett-Hurst, Inc, together with its subsidiary, H.D.D. LLC, produces, markets, and sells wines primarily in the United States. It produces wine from a range of varietals, including the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and other red blends. The company offers its products primarily under the VML, Truett Hurst, and Svengali brands directly through its tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery Websites.

