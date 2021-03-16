Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,388,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,872 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $159,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 390.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble stock opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.69.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. Trimble’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Featured Article: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.