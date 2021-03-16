Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,415 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.14% of Equity Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 504.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,184,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after buying an additional 110,458 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

EQBK stock opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $426.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $29.86.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $236,782.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 13,807 shares of company stock worth $392,333 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

