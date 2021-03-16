Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 320,269.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,138,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5,137,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after buying an additional 270,247 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 902,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 322,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 148,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $587.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

